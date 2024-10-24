NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBrokerage Views: HUL, TVS Motor, Adani Green In Focus For Analysts At Emkay, Morgan Stanley And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Brokerage Views: HUL, TVS Motor, Adani Green In Focus For Analysts At Emkay, Morgan Stanley And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Thursday.

24 Oct 2024, 10:03 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Green Energy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and TVS Motors Ltd. are on the radar of brokerages on Thursday on the back of earnings and business updates. (Image Source: Envato)&nbsp;</p></div>
Adani Green Energy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and TVS Motors Ltd. are on the radar of brokerages on Thursday on the back of earnings and business updates. (Image Source: Envato) 
Adani Green Energy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and TVS Motors Ltd. are on the radar of brokerages on Thursday on the back of earnings and business updates. Emkay noted Adani Green Energy's strong second-quarter results, driven by an increase in consolidated Ebitda, alongside management's optimistic capacity commissioning estimates. Meanwhile, HUL is facing mixed reviews; while Jefferies maintains a bullish outlook, other...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT