Brokerage Views: HUL, TVS Motor, Adani Green In Focus For Analysts At Emkay, Morgan Stanley And More

Adani Green Energy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and TVS Motors Ltd. are on the radar of brokerages on Thursday on the back of earnings and business updates. Emkay noted Adani Green Energy's strong second-quarter results, driven by an increase in consolidated Ebitda, alongside management's optimistic capacity commissioning estimates. Meanwhile, HUL is facing mixed reviews; while Jefferies maintains a bullish outlook, other...