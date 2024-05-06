Britannia Industries' Shares Hit Three-Month High On Double-Digit Growth Plan

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. jumped to their highest level in three months on Monday after it said it was aiming to capture double-digit volume growth in the second half of the ongoing financial year.

"Route-to-market 2.0 pilot is planned in the second half of FY25. With route-to-market 2.0, Britannia is looking to multiply adjacent business revenues," said Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director, in the earnings' conference call.

The company also plans to grow its adjacency business by 1.5 times in the core biscuit category. It's not looking to launch any new categories this year but to build the existing ones, Berry said.

The popular Jim Jam makers' revenue rose marginally in January–March, while its Ebitda, and net profit declined. However, its volumes grew two times more than the revenue growth during the quarter.