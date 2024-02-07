Brigade Enterprises Shares Hit Life High On Q3 Revenue Jump, Fundraise Plans

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. rose to hit record high on Wednesday after its third-quarter revenue jumped, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate developer's revenue rose 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,173.8 crore during the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 820.3 crore in the same period last year.

Its profit also rose 30.7% year-on-year to Rs 55.7 crore, but missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 118.0 crore.

The company's board has approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through bonds and equity.