Brigade Enterprises Shares Hit Life High On Q3 Revenue Jump, Fundraise Plans
The company's board has approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through bonds and equity.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. rose to hit record high on Wednesday after its third-quarter revenue jumped, beating analysts' estimates.
The real estate developer's revenue rose 43.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,173.8 crore during the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 820.3 crore in the same period last year.
Its profit also rose 30.7% year-on-year to Rs 55.7 crore, but missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 118.0 crore.
Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 43.1% to Rs 1,173.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,053.2 crore).
Ebitda rose 26% to Rs 262 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.0 crore).
Margin narrowed to 22.3% vs 25.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.1%).
Net profit up 30.7% at Rs 55.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.0 crore).
The company also announced that the residential segment will witness launches of about 10.8 million square feet, with an estimated gross development value of around Rs 10,000 crore in the next four quarters.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises rose as much as 4.31%, before paring gains to trade 2.52% higher at 10:46 a.m., compared to a 0.20% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 121.77% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, indicating it was overbought.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 122%.