BPCL Q4 Results Review: Profit Misses Estimates Due To Lower Refining Margin

Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates as narrowing Russian crude oil discounts impacted the refinery's gross refining margin, brokerages said.

The oil refiner's net profit rose 24.34% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,224 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated net profit at Rs 5,342 crore for the quarter.

The decline in the refining segment due to narrowing Russian crude oil discounts caused BPCL to miss analysts' estimates, Jefferies said in a note.

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' on the stock, but cut the target price to Rs 730 apiece from Rs 890 apiece earlier. BPCL has posted Ebitda 30% below the brokerages' estimates.

Nevertheless, Jefferies has raised BPCL's earnings estimate by 7% and 14% for FY25 and FY26, citing better profitability in FY25.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BPCL's net profit number came below their estimate of Rs 6,360 crore for the quarter, the brokerage said in a report. BPCL missed the net profit estimate due to a lower refining margin and an impairment cost of Rs 1,800 crore during the quarter, according to the brokerage. It invested in Bharat PetroResources Ltd. due to a change in its prospectus blocks, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage did not initiate any upgrade of the stock rating or its target price. Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating on BPCL with a target price of Rs 620 apiece.