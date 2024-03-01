NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBorosil Renewables Shares Gain 8% After Board Nod For Rs 500-Crore Fundraise
ADVERTISEMENT

Borosil Renewables Shares Gain 8% After Board Nod For Rs 500-Crore Fundraise

The fundraise will be through Issue of shares on rights basis, the company said.

01 Mar 2024, 11:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: Borosil Renewables website)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Borosil Renewables website)

Shares of Borosil Renewables Ltd. jumped nearly 8% on Friday after its board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via issuance of shares on rights basis.

The fundraise is subject to receipt of necessary statutory/regulatory approvals, as may be required under applicable law, an exchange filing said.

Borosil Renewables Shares Gain 8% After Board Nod For Rs 500-Crore Fundraise

Shares of the company jumped as much as 7.70%, its highest level since Feb. 21, before paring gains to trade 5.37% higher at 10:55 a.m. This compares to a 0.94% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 38% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.29 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.99.

The one analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

India's Manufacturing PMI Expands To Five-Month High In February

Opinion
India's Manufacturing PMI Expands To Five-Month High In February
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT