Birlasoft Shares Hit Record High After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of the company rose 2.29% before paring gains to trade 0.85% higher at 10:26 a.m., compared to a 0.67% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 180.30% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating it was overbought.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 185.6%.