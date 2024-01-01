BHEL Shares Rise After Winning Bid For Power Project Worth Rs 19,000 Crore

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rose over 5% on Monday after it won bids for Talabira power project in Odisha.

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 19,000 crore contract from NLC India Ltd.

NLC India on Monday awarded contract for a 800x3 MW ultra super critical power project in Odisha to BHEL, people in know told NDTV Profit.

The coal to be used for the project will be sourced from captive Talabira coal mines.