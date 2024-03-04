BHEL Shares Jump 14% To 12-Year High After Three Large Trades

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. surged 14% to its highest in over 12 years on Monday after multiple large trades, adding to its over threefold surge in the past year.

At least 40.7 lakh shares of BHEL, or 0.1% equity, changed hands in three large trades in a price range of Rs 258.65–259.45 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

While the company announced a coal-to-chemicals joint venture with Coal India Ltd. last week, Morgan Stanley retained its price target at Rs 220 apiece, implying near 18% downside from current levels. The stock is trading in line with the brokerage's base case expectations.

The JV will initially set up coal-to-2,000 tonne-per-day ammonium nitrate plant. Coal India will ensure ammonium nitrate offtake of at least 75%.