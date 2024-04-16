Bharti Hexacom Can See Upside Of 34%, Says Jefferies After Initiating 'Buy'

Bharti Hexacom Ltd. offers a strong growth outlook as it operates in markets that have lower tele-density and witnessed higher translation of tariff hikes into the average revenue per user in the past, according to Jefferies India Pvt. The research firm has initiated coverage on the stock with 'buy' rating. It has set a target price of Rs 1,080 apiece, implying a potential upside of 34% from the previous close.

The company's aggressive network expansion and superior execution has driven hefty market-share gains over FY20-24 and Jefferies expects this trend to continue. "As a result, we expect Bharti Hexacom to deliver 16% CAGR in revenues, led by 12% CAGR in ARPU and 45%, CAGR in mobile subscribers over FY24-27," the research firm said in an April 15 note.