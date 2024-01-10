Bharti Airtel Upgraded To 'Neutral' On Tariff Hike Prospects, 5G Investment: BofA Securities

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is best placed among Indian telcos to benefit from a tariff hike due to its higher number of high-end users, prompting a rating upgrade from BofA Securities.

The research firm expects 5G to gradually scale up in India in the calendar year 2024. As only two telcos—Jio and Bharti—are investing in 5G, BofA Securities expects the market share shift to start gravitating towards these telcos at a faster pace.

"Besides, we note that broadband businesses will also pick up pace as net adds are improving given rising demand," the research firm said in a Jan. 9 note.

BofA Securities upgrades Bharti Airtel to 'neutral' from 'underperform' as it sees a meaningful tariff hike in the next 12 months but remains concerned about capex, especially if fixed wireless access picks up.

The research firm has increased the target price to Rs 1,145 apiece from Rs 800 per share, implying an upside of 7.61%.

To account for the 20% tariff increase and operational leverage caused by it, BofA Securities raises FY25/26 earnings per share by 12–14%.