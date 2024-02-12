Bharat Forge Shares Tumble 15% On Weak Growth Momentum

Looking ahead in the fourth quarter and further into the next financial year, the company expects the growth momentum to moderate in both domestic and export markets across industries, Chairperson and Managing Director BN Kalyani said in an investor presentation. "Our endeavour will be to outperform the market, driven by our diversified business mix."

Bharat Forge expects a pick-up only after the elections and the reforms that follow, according to Joint Managing Director Amit Kalyani. "We mustn't always paint a rosy picture in the face of global pains," he said.

Growth in the current fiscal was driven by defence and industrial businesses, while the oil and gas business is down by two-thirds, Kalyani told NDTV Profit in an interview. "India manufacturing is set to be our biggest growth driver."