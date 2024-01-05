BEML, Jupiter Wagons Shares Gain After Defence Ministry Contract

Shares of BEML Ltd. hit a fresh record high, while those of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. surged over 4% on Thursday after both bagged contracts from the defence ministry.

BEML won a Rs 329 crore contract from the ministry to manufacture 56 mechanical minefield marking equipment mark II, the ministry said in a statement. Much like other recent orders given by the ministry, this order will also be manufactured with equipment sourced from indigenous manufacturers to help boost them and the participation of the private sector in defence production.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 473 from the ministry to manufacture 697 bogie open military wagons.