Bank Of India Stock Tumbles Nearly 7% After Multiple Large Trades

On the NSE, BoI's stock fell as much as 6.48% during the day to Rs 108.20 apiece, the lowest since Oct. 23 when it fell over 9%. The shares were trading 4.11% lower at Rs 110.95 apiece compared to a 0.42% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:24 a.m.

The stock has risen 25.72% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 18 times its 30-day average.

Four out of the five analysts tracking BoI maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.6%.