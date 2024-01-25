Balkrishna Industries' Q3 Profit Miss Pulls Shares Down 7%

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBalkrishna Industries' Q3 Profit Miss Pulls Shares Down 7%
The company's net profit jumped 181.96% year-on-year to Rs 305.46 crore, but missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 332.9 crore.

25 Jan 2024, 01:40 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website).</p></div>
Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website).

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. fell over 7% on Thursday after its third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit jumped 181.96% year-on-year to Rs 305.46 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg estimate of Rs 332.9 crore.

Balkrishna Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.02% at Rs 2,274.41 crore vs Rs 2,165.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,357.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 100.74% at Rs 540.59 crore vs Rs 269.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.6 crore).

  • Margin expands 1,133 bps to 23.76% vs 12.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.10%).

  • Net profit up 181.96% at Rs 305.42 crore vs Rs 108.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.9 crore).

Shares of the company fell as much as 7.68% to Rs 2,506 apiece, the lowest level since Jan. 4. It pared losses to trade 6.95% lower at Rs 2,525.85 apiece, as of 1:06 p.m. This compares to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.24% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.

Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and 11 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.4%.

