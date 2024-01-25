Balkrishna Industries' Q3 Profit Miss Pulls Shares Down 7%

Shares of the company fell as much as 7.68% to Rs 2,506 apiece, the lowest level since Jan. 4. It pared losses to trade 6.95% lower at Rs 2,525.85 apiece, as of 1:06 p.m. This compares to a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.24% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.

Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold', and 11 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.4%.