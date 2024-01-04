Bajaj Finance Up 3% After Managed Assets In Q3 Cross Rs 3 Lakh Crore

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. rose on Thursday after its assets under management crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark.

The company's AUM for the December quarter surged 35% year-on-year to Rs 3.11 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing. The AUM grew by Rs 20,700 crore in the third quarter.

The deposit book also grew by 35% year-on-year to Rs 58,000 crore in the December quarter. It booked 98.6 lakh new loans in the quarter with a growth of 26% year-on-year. The liquidity surplus in the quarter stood at 11,600 crore.