Bajaj Auto Shares At Life High On Rs 4,000 Crore Share Buyback Approval

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose to all time high on Tuesday after its board approved a Rs 4,000 crore buyback through a tender offer.

The company's board on Monday approved the buyback of 40 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at Rs 10,000 apiece. In volume terms, the buyback represents 1.41% of the total number of equity shares of the company.

This is the second share buyback by the Pune-based two-wheeler maker in the past couple of years. The last buyback initiated by the company was in July 2022, when Bajaj Auto bought back shares worth Rs 2,500 crore at Rs 4,600 apiece through the open market.