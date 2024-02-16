Bajaj Auto Shares At Life High As Shareholders Approve Rs 4,000 Crore Buyback

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose to a fresh life high on Friday after its shareholders approved a buyback of 1.41% equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 4,000 crore through a postal ballot.

The two-wheeler major's shareholders approved the buyback of 40 lakh shares for a price not exceeding Rs 10,000 per share through the tender offer route, an exchange filing said on Thursday. The buyback is set at a 15% premium to the current market price.

The board had approved the second buyback by the company on Jan. 8. The buyback needs to be completed within a year of receiving approval from shareholders.

Bajaj Auto had bought back shares worth Rs 2,500 crore in July 2022 through the open market.

In the shareholders' meeting, it was also approved to form a buyback committee that will have the power to make decisions related to the buyback.