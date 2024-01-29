Azad Engineering Shares At Record After Signing Rolls-Royce Contract

Shares of Azad Engineering Ltd. surged over 10% to a record high on Monday after it signed a long-term contract with Rolls-Royce Plc.

The company signed a seven-year contract with Rolls-Royce for production and supply of engine parts on Monday, an exchange filing said. The order includes production and supply of critical engine parts for the defence and military aircraft engines produced by Rolls-Royce.

Azad Engineering was listed on the NSE on Dec. 28, 2023, at Rs 720 apiece with a 37.40% premium over its IPO price. It listed on the BSE at Rs 710, a 35.50% premium.