Axis Bank Shares Fall Over 6% After Q3 Margin Concern

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd. fell over 6% on Tuesday after its profit rose 3.7% in the third quarter amid a compression in net interest margin.

The private lender's net profit rose 3.7% year-on-year to Rs Rs 6,071 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Rs 6,117 crore estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg's survey.

The bank reported a net interest margin of 4.01% in Q3, a 10 basis point compression from the previous quarter.

The capital adequacy ratio took a hit of 168 basis points on a sequential basis, falling to 14.88% as on Dec. 31. The dip is due to the increase in risk weights for unsecured consumer loans by the Reserve Bank of India in November. Higher risk weights typically lead to a fall in capital adequacy as the bank has to set aside additional capital against such loans.