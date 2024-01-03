Avenue Supermarts Shares Fall After Citi Forecast Weak Q3 Growth

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. declined on Wednesday after Citi Research forecast a weak third quarter due to slow store growth in smaller towns.

The brokerage maintained a 'sell' rating on the DMart operator, with a target price of Rs 3,100 per share.

The company's revenue per square feet remains impacted by inferior product mixes and new store additions in smaller towns, according to Citi Research. It remains cautious about the current valuation, given the risks around store additions.

On Tuesday, Avenue Supermarts estimated its revenue will increase 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 13,247 crore in Q3 FY24. The number of stores stands at 341 as of Dec. 31