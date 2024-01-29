AU Small Finance Bank Shares Tumble Over 11% After Q3 Profit, Asset Quality Declines

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. tumbled over 11% on Monday after its profit fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, due to higher provisions.

The lender's standalone net profit declined 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 375.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.

Net NPA rose 0.68% from 0.60% in the previous quarter. The bank reported a mixed quarter as higher provisions dragged down net earnings even as fee/deposit growth stood healthy, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Asset quality deteriorated in 3Q, while margins continued to compress and stood at the lower end of the guided range. On the business front, disbursement growth was healthy; however, high securitisation affected the growth rate of on-balance sheet advances," it said.