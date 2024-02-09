AstraZeneca Pharma Shares Plunge 14% To One-Month Low After Q3 Profit Dips 46%

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksAstraZeneca Pharma Shares Plunge 14% To One-Month Low After Q3 Profit Dips 46%
The company's margin contracts 972 basis points to 4.92% in the quarter ended December.

09 Feb 2024, 10:39 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;AstraZeneca Pharma website)</p></div>
(Source: AstraZeneca Pharma website)

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. plunged over 14% to their lowest in a month on Friday after its profit dropped 46% in the third quarter.

The pharmaceutical company posted a net profit of Rs 15.8 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

AstraZeneca Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 22% at Rs 305.8 crore.

  • Ebitda down 58.9% at Rs 15.1 crore.

  • Margin contracts 972 basis points to 4.92%.

  • Net profit down 46% at Rs 15.8 crore.

On the NSE, AstraZeneca's stock fell as much as 14.52% during the day to Rs 5,615.75 apiece, the lowest level since Jan. 9. It was trading 13.31% lower at Rs 5,695.60 apiece, compared to a 0.08% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:05 a.m.

The share price has risen 68.53% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.

