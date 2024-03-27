Aster DM Shares Slip To Two-Month Low After Large Trades

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. fell nearly 7% to a two-month low on Wednesday after two large trades.

At least 4.98 crore shares, or 9.8% equity, changed hands in two trades at an average price of Rs 410 apiece, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers have not been confirmed immediately.

According to media reports, private equity firm Olympus was looking to sell about 10% of its stake in the healthcare company.

The foreign direct investment, Olympus, held an 18.96% stake in Aster DM Healthcare as of December 2023, according to BSE data.