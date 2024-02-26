Asian Paints Shares Fall For Second Straight Day After Birla Opus Launch

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd. fell for the second consecutive session on Monday to a nine-month low after the launch of Grasim Industries Ltd.'s paint brand, Birla Opus.

Analysts are divided on the stock. CLSA has downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'underperform' as it expects near-term growth and margins will not be immune to this competitive pressure, although it may maintain its long-term market position.

The brokerage has also reduced the target price on the stock from Rs 3,215 apiece to Rs 2,425 apiece, implying a downside of 15.62% from the current market price.

Macquarie has maintained 'overperform' on the stock with a Rs 4,000 apiece target price, implying an upside of 39.17%. Asian Paints will be less affected by a new entrant like Grasim, according to the brokerage.