"Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. rose after its bagged an order worth Rs 981.5-crore from Maharashtra State Transport Corp. to supply 2,104 units of Viking passenger bus.These buses will be developed at Ashok Leyland’s exclusive bus body plants with state-of-the-art technology. It will provide improved safety, comfort, and a lower total cost of ownership for MSRTC, according to an exchange filing on Monday.The automotive manufacturer is supposed to deliver the order between August 2024 and August 2025..Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As HCLTech, ITC, TCS Lead Gains.Shares of the company rose as much as 1.98% intraday, the highest level since July 12. They pared gains to trade 1.58% higher at Rs 227.80 apiece, as of 11:21 a.m., compared to a 0.31% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.The stock has risen 32.13% in the last 12 months and 25.24% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 48.22. Out of 43 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3%..Ashok Leyland Inaugurates New LCV Dealership In Madhya Pradesh"