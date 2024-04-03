Anupam Rasayan Wins Order From Japanese Company, Shares Gain

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. rose over 6% on Wednesday after it won an order from a multinational Japanese company to supply advance intermediates.

The company will be supplying two advanced intermediates using fluorination chemistry for seven years to the Japanese company. This will fetch Rs 743 crore in revenue for Anupam Rasayan, according to an exchange filing.

The company did not reveal the name of the Japanese multinational company in the filing.