Anup Engineering Shares Leap 15% On Mabel Acquisition, Bonus-Issue Consideration

Shares of the Anup Engineering Ltd. surged nearly 15% to a one-month high on Monday after it entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to fully acquire Mabel Engineering Pvt.

The aim is to expand product portfolio, capacity and geographical spread, according to an exchange filing. The company will also consider a bonus issue on Wednesday, adding to the positive sentiment for the stock.

The Mabel acquisition is expected to be completed by May 31 and the purchase consideration is Rs 33 crore. Mabel reported a turnover of Rs 27.1 crore in the last financial year, it said.