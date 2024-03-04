Ami Organics Shares Hit One-Month High On Patent Wins

Shares of Ami Organics Ltd. jumped over 6% to the highest in over a month on Monday after the government granted it two process patents for 20 years.

The pharmaceutical firm has got patents for the process for preparation of 2-(Piperidin-4-YL)-1H-benzo[D]imidazole, and a process for the direct synthesis of a Fedratinib intermediate, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

After receiving these two patents, the company now has a total of nine patents for its innovative process and technologies, it said.