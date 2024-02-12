Amber Enterprises Falls Nearly 12% On Q3 Loss

Share of the company fell as much as 11.81% to 3,666.50 apiece, the lowest level since Jan. 24. It pared losses to trade 10.57% lower at Rs 3,718.10 apiece, as of 9:55 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 96.25% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.

Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 7.4%.