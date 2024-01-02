Alok Industries Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd. were locked in upper circuit of 20% on Tuesday after multiple large trades.At least 55.4 lakh shares, or 0.1% equity, changed hands in multiple large trades at Rs 25.1 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of Alok Industries Ltd. were locked in upper circuit of 20% on Tuesday after multiple large trades.
At least 55.4 lakh shares, or 0.1% equity, changed hands in multiple large trades at Rs 25.1 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of Alok Industries were locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 25.80 apiece as of 2:20 p.m., the highest level since May 6, 2022. This compares to a 0.52% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
It has risen 20.84% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 72.82.