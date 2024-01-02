NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksAlok Industries Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Multiple Large Trades
ADVERTISEMENT

Alok Industries Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Multiple Large Trades

At least 55.4 lakh shares, or 0.1% equity, changed hands in multiple large trades at Rs 25.1 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

02 Jan 2024, 02:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Alok Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Alok Industries website)

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd. were locked in upper circuit of 20% on Tuesday after multiple large trades.

At least 55.4 lakh shares, or 0.1% equity, changed hands in multiple large trades at Rs 25.1 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Alok Industries Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of Alok Industries were locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 25.80 apiece as of 2:20 p.m., the highest level since May 6, 2022. This compares to a 0.52% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 20.84% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 72.82.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT