Allied Digital Shares Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After Selected For Ayodhya City Project

Shares of Allied Digital Services Ltd. were locked in 20% upper circuit to a two-year high on Thursday after it was selected as a master system integrator for the Ayodhya smart-city project.

This project entails the establishment of a multi-location CCTV surveillance system and its integration with the existing Integrated Traffic Management System control room, according to an exchange filing.

The capital-expenditure and the implementation phase is expected to last three months, followed by a five-year operational 7 maintenance phase, the IT services and solutions provider said.