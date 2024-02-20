Allcargo Logistics Shares Jump 13% On Margin-Expansion Hope

Shares of Allcargo Logistics Ltd. jumped 13% to their highest in over a month on Tuesday as its management expects the Ebitda margin to expand in the next financial year due to improved volume.

The logistics firm's consolidated net profit plunged 88% to Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended in December, and its revenue declined 22% to Rs 3,212 crore.

Allcargo expects the gross profit to go up on account of volume increases and improved utilisation, subsequently resulting in an expansion of the profit margin as well, Chief Strategy Officer Ravi Jakhar said in a post earnings conference call.

Allcargo does not expect operating expenses to go up as it is implementing cost-reduction initiatives, Jakhar said.