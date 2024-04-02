Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Demerger Plans

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. hit a 15% upper circuit on Tuesday after it announced plans to vertically demerge its Madura Fashion and Lifestyle business into a separate listed company.



Shareholders of Aditya Birla Fashion will have identical ownership in the new entity, the exchange filing said.

Madura Fashion's portfolio consists of popular lifestyle brands like Van Heusen, Allen Solley, Louis Philippe, and casual wear brands American Eagle and Forever 21. It also operates the sportswear brand Reebok.

The innerwear business under Van Heusen will be listed into another separate listed entity, the exchange filing said.