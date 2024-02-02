Adani Ports Shares At Record High After Q3 Profit Jumps 65%

Operationally, Adani Ports is continuing to move from strength to strength, with market share moving up to 26% from 14% in FY15 and expected to be 30%+ by FY25E, according to Jefferies.

As core port Ebitda growth remains upward of double digits, backed by volumes, Jefferies remain positive on the stock.

Logistics was 8% of the company’s revenues and 3% of Ebitda in third quarter, and growing this area is a focus. Plan is to nearly triple rake capacity to 300+ by FY28E and cater to both bulk and container, Jefferies said Feb. 1 note.