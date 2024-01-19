NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksAccelya Solutions Shares Tumble Over 4% As Q3 Profit, Revenue Fall
Accelya Solutions Shares Tumble Over 4% As Q3 Profit, Revenue Fall

The company's net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 30.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.

19 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@photosbysamuelhb?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Samuel’s Photos</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-black-passenger-plane-CBPsOKHlTHg?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Samuel’s Photos on Unsplash)

Shares of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. declined over 4% on Friday after its net profit fell in the third quarter due to higher operating expenses.

Accelya Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 2.01% at Rs 124.7 crore.

  • Ebitda down 5.54% at Rs 38.4 crore.

  • Margin at 30.76% vs 31.91%.

  • Net profit down 1.87% at Rs 30.9 crore.

  • Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

On the NSE, the software provider's stock fell as much as 4.6% during the day to Rs 1,808.25 apiece. It was trading 2.6% lower at Rs 1,846 per share compared to a 0.81% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:14 a.m.

The share price has risen 19.47% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.78, implying that the stock maybe slightly overbought.

