Accelya Solutions Shares Tumble Over 4% As Q3 Profit, Revenue Fall
The company's net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 30.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. declined over 4% on Friday after its net profit fell in the third quarter due to higher operating expenses.
Accelya Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.01% at Rs 124.7 crore.
Ebitda down 5.54% at Rs 38.4 crore.
Margin at 30.76% vs 31.91%.
Net profit down 1.87% at Rs 30.9 crore.
Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
On the NSE, the software provider's stock fell as much as 4.6% during the day to Rs 1,808.25 apiece. It was trading 2.6% lower at Rs 1,846 per share compared to a 0.81% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:14 a.m.
The share price has risen 19.47% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.78, implying that the stock maybe slightly overbought.