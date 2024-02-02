Abbott India Q3 Profit Beats Estimates, Propels Shares Over 9% To Record High

Abbott's stock rose as much as 9.24% during the day to Rs 28,280.20 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 8.03% higher at Rs 27,965.10 apiece compared to a 1.1% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:28 a.m.

The share price has risen 36.88% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.35, implying that the stock is overbought.

Six out of nine analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 7.9%.