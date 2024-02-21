ABB India Shares Surge 9% To One-Month High After Q4 Profit Rises 11%

On the NSE, ABB's stock rose as much as 9.29% during the day to Rs 4,944.95 apiece, the highest since Jan. 11. It was trading 8.19% higher at Rs 4,894.90 per share, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:55 a.m.

The share price has risen 55.4% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.7.

Fifteen out of the 29 analysts tracking ABB have a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential decline of 0.4%.