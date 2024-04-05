Aavas Financiers Shares At Two-Month High As Disbursements Jump 20%

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksAavas Financiers Shares At Two-Month High As Disbursements Jump 20%
The stock rose as much as 9.9% during the day on the NSE.

05 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: Aavas Financiers/Facebook)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Aavas Financiers/Facebook)

Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd. surged nearly 10% on Friday to the highest in over two months after its disbursements jumped 20% year-on-year in the March quarter.

The housing-loan finance company's disbursements stood at Rs 18.9 billion, a 39% jump sequentially, according to its fourth-quarter business update.

The assets under management as of March 31 was at Rs 173 billion, up 22% year-on-year. The company added 21 branches in the last financial year, taking the total to 367 as of March 31.

On the NSE, the stock rose as much as 9.9% during the day to Rs 1,596 apiece, the highest since Jan. 16. It was trading 6.7% higher at Rs 1,551 per share, compared to a 0.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:25 a.m.

The share price has risen 11.79% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.22 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.85.

Fourteen out of the 22 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.7%.

