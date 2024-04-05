Aavas Financiers Shares At Two-Month High As Disbursements Jump 20%

Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd. surged nearly 10% on Friday to the highest in over two months after its disbursements jumped 20% year-on-year in the March quarter.

The housing-loan finance company's disbursements stood at Rs 18.9 billion, a 39% jump sequentially, according to its fourth-quarter business update.

The assets under management as of March 31 was at Rs 173 billion, up 22% year-on-year. The company added 21 branches in the last financial year, taking the total to 367 as of March 31.