Aarti Industries Shares Jump Over 8% On Rs 6,000-Crore Contract

On the NSE, Aarti's stock rose as much as 8.65% during the day to Rs 633.50 apiece, the highest since Jan. 5. It was trading 5.31% higher at Rs 614 apiece compared to a 0.74% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:11 a.m.

The share price has risen 5.55% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.25.

Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and 11 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 10.1%.