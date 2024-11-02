ADVERTISEMENT
Why Are Luxury Handbags So Expensive? The Reason For High Prices
In most cases, if you really want to increase a fashion company’s revenue or expand its cultural footprint, you want to be selling handbags.
Much depends on handbags. Although it’s possible to run a business built on beautifully tailored trousers or sumptuous sweaters, the potential market for high-end handbags reaches far beyond designer brands’ traditional wealthy customers and into virtually every tax bracket. In most cases, if you really want to increase a fashion company’s revenue or expand its cultural footprint, you want to be selling handbags.Some things about the...
ADVERTISEMENT