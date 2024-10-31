ADVERTISEMENT
The Print Magazine Revival Of 2024
Opportunity remains for magazines, business models be damned, and some publishers and brands seem to be figuring it out, says Amanda Mull.
I’d love to tell you that reports of print media’s death have been greatly exaggerated, but the truth is a little more complicated. Many of the publications that crowded newsstands and mailboxes 20 years ago have indeed closed entirely, and almost all the rest have changed their business models as readers and advertising dollars have moved online, usually by reducing their publication frequency or going fully digital. Condé Nast, onc...
