NDTV ProfitBusinessweekThe Print Magazine Revival Of 2024
ADVERTISEMENT

The Print Magazine Revival Of 2024

Opportunity remains for magazines, business models be damned, and some publishers and brands seem to be figuring it out, says Amanda Mull.

31 Oct 2024, 08:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view inside Soho News International, one of the remaining magazine shops in New York City with a cult following.</p><p>(Photographer: Ryan Duffin for Bloomberg Businessweek)</p></div>
A view inside Soho News International, one of the remaining magazine shops in New York City with a cult following.

(Photographer: Ryan Duffin for Bloomberg Businessweek)

I’d love to tell you that reports of print media’s death have been greatly exaggerated, but the truth is a little more complicated. Many of the publications that crowded newsstands and mailboxes 20 years ago have indeed closed entirely, and almost all the rest have changed their business models as readers and advertising dollars have moved online, usually by reducing their publication frequency or going fully digital. Condé Nast, onc...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT