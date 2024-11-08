NDTV ProfitBusinessweekPrivate Equity Hipsters Are Coming For Your Favorite Apps
ADVERTISEMENT

Private Equity Hipsters Are Coming For Your Favorite Apps

Italian company Bending Spoons is buying up subscription tools like Evernote and WeTransfer and is ready to spend billions more.

08 Nov 2024, 11:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari, right, with Federico Simionato, Evernote’s product lead.</p><p>(Photo Source: Alessandro Grassani/Bloomberg Businessweek)</p></div>
Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari, right, with Federico Simionato, Evernote’s product lead.

(Photo Source: Alessandro Grassani/Bloomberg Businessweek)

Phil Libin, the co-founder of Evernote, was no longer managing the business by 2022, but he remained an attentive investor and still used the note-taking app every day. He knew that Evernote was stagnating and that its bosses were entertaining buyout interest. The acquirer, he learned, was a Milan-based company he’d never heard of called Bending Spoons SpA. “Frankly,” Libin says, “I didn’t have any expectations.”Several other entrepr...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT