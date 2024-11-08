ADVERTISEMENT
Private Equity Hipsters Are Coming For Your Favorite Apps
Italian company Bending Spoons is buying up subscription tools like Evernote and WeTransfer and is ready to spend billions more.
Phil Libin, the co-founder of Evernote, was no longer managing the business by 2022, but he remained an attentive investor and still used the note-taking app every day. He knew that Evernote was stagnating and that its bosses were entertaining buyout interest. The acquirer, he learned, was a Milan-based company he’d never heard of called Bending Spoons SpA. “Frankly,” Libin says, “I didn’t have any expectations.”Several other entrepr...
