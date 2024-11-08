Private Equity Hipsters Are Coming For Your Favorite Apps

Phil Libin, the co-founder of Evernote, was no longer managing the business by 2022, but he remained an attentive investor and still used the note-taking app every day. He knew that Evernote was stagnating and that its bosses were entertaining buyout interest. The acquirer, he learned, was a Milan-based company he’d never heard of called Bending Spoons SpA. “Frankly,” Libin says, “I didn’t have any expectations.”Several other entrepr...