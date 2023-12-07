How Russia Punched An $11 Billion Hole In The West’s Oil Sanctions

The price cap was structured to prevent companies in Group of Seven nations from providing Russia with services like shipping and insurance when the oil was being sold for more than $60. At the same time, the European Union barred almost all oil imports from Russia, which up to that point had been the bloc’s main supplier, forcing Moscow into the arms of two dominant customers: China and India.

The sanctions plan was conceived as a way to constrain Russia’s oil revenues without causing a spike in global energy prices. A byproduct has been the reshaping of the financial architecture of the oil and maritime trade in a way that some experts say might be hard to reverse at the end of the conflict or after the eventual lifting of the existing sanctions regime. It has increased fears of an environmental catastrophe and left the door open to these unseen oil funds flowing back into the Kremlin to finance the Ukraine conflict.

“The shadow fleet and alternatives to Western maritime insurance are not new. Iran has used them for years. Now that a massive producer like Russia is using them, they have become more mainstream,” said Eddie Fishman, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, who has helped shape previous US sanctions on Iran and Russia and advocates the use of secondary sanctions to give the existing measures teeth. “Absent concerted action to make it costlier to use these substandard alternatives to Western services, they will grow and become a structural feature of the world oil trade.”

Despite tentative signs that the West is reacting to try and frustrate Russia’s workarounds, the authorities in Greece argue they are powerless to prevent these clandestine shipping activities taking place just off the nation’s coast. They happen in international waters that begin six miles from its shoreline in the Laconian Gulf, the stretch of water where the Turba and Simba came together.

Spain, another EU member state, was able to stamp out similar activity earlier this year, leaving Greece — the world's single largest oil tanker-owning nation — as a crucial outlier. Operating under the price cap, Greek-owned vessels handled more of Moscow’s oil this year than rivals from any other individual country except Russia itself.

The Greek owners were able to stay in the trade — without breaking EU rules — after the country’s diplomats successfully lobbied other member states to water down measures that would have otherwise restricted the shippers’ ability to trade with Russia. Greek vessels have carried 20% of all Russia’s oil shipments so far in 2023 and almost a third of its exports of the flagship grade Urals crude, according to shipping data.