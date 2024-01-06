Eight Tech Products That Could Define 2024

For the first time in recent memory, consumer gadgetry could have a banner year. Apple Inc. will dive into its biggest new product category in years, while a startup founded by former Apple employees is selling a new type of wearable intended to supplant the iPhone as the default device of the artificial intelligence era. (Cue significant excitement and skepticism in both cases.) Gamers will likely see new versions of multiple major consoles. And the US-China competition over technology, which sometimes veers into abstract matters of government blacklists and semiconductor design, may shift to some very tangible gadgets.