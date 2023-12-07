Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue In Illegal Building Crackdown

A 2014 report by the city’s ombudsman criticized officials for delays of a year or more in handling unauthorized building on properties owned by well-known public figures. And the watchdog this past February revealed that more than a third of orders mandating changes to or removal of unauthorized construction at houses in the territory’s villages were never acted on. “Enforcement against illegal structures is still largely limited to those that can be seen by the naked eye,” while authorities usually rely on tipoffs to find illegal basements, says Vincent Ng, a former president of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects.