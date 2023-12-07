The Untold Story Of A Massive Hack At HHS In Covid’s Early Days

To Robert Kadlec, who was assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS from 2017 to 2021, it’s significant that the attacks started earlier than December 2019, when the Chinese government has said Covid-19 began spreading in the country. Kadlec conducted an investigation into the pandemic’s origin for former North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr, in which he concluded that the virus likely emerged as early as October. This could explain why the hacks on HHS began that same month, he says. “What was the intent of the cyber activity?” asks Kadlec, who said in his report that the pandemic most likely emerged from a lab accident, a theory that divides the US intelligence community. “Was it to try and break in and see what we know? Or was it to impede or affect our ability to conduct HHS activities, maybe even response activities?”