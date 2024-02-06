AI Can Speed Drug Discovery. But Is It Really Better Than a Human?

The key is AI’s ability to make sense of huge volumes of myriad types of data, she says. “Here we are in the ChatGPT moment, that makes it just obvious that the future is talking to your data,” Powell says. “The future is being able to put very, very complex data into models that allow us to reason across it in ways that human capacity just could never do. You can actually use spoken language or type in, ‘Please generate new molecules that appear like this one but have these characteristics.’ And what does it do? It goes off and it launches. And then what comes back is your top 10 that you think that you should go after.”