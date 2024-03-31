Big Tobacco Is Now Under The Zynfluence

Philip Morris, which owns Zyn after its $16 billion acquisition of Swedish Match AB in 2022, was hit with its first lawsuit this month alleging that it marketed nicotine pouches to teens. The company said the complaints were without merit and would be vigorously defended. Philip Morris also said it did not use social media influencers, and had refused every request to work with them. It said it focused its marketing squarely on current nicotine users over 21, the legal smoking age in the US.