Zydus Wellness To Acquire Naturell India, Enter Healthy Snacking Market

Zydus Wellness Ltd. will acquire a 100% stake in Naturell (India) Pvt., including wholly owned subsidiary, for Rs 390 crore in a strategic leap into healthy consumer snacking space.

In a meeting, Zydus Wellness' board of directors have approved a proposal to enter into the share purchase agreement with the promoters and other shareholders of Naturell India, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Zydus Wellness will acquire 1.51 crore equity shares of Re 1 each, representing 100% of the paid-up share capital of the target.

Naturell India commercially started its operations in 2003 and ventured into healthy snacks in 2007. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, research and development, and marketing of nutrition bars, protein cookies, protein chips and health food products.

The acquisition seamlessly aligns with Zydus Wellness' strategic vision, expanding its footprint in the consumer wellness industry by foraying into the rapidly growing healthy snacking segment. It strengthens its market presence and commitment to address the evolving needs and preferences of health-conscious consumers.

"This acquisition represents a strategic addition to Zydus Wellness, perfectly aligning with our aspirations to expand within the consumer wellness space," Sharvil Patel, chairperson of Zydus Wellness, said.

The transaction is proposed to be funded by cash. It is expected to be earnings-per-share accretive for Zydus Wellness from the very next year post-acquisition.