Zydus Wellness Targets 17-18% Ebitda Margin By FY27

Zydus Wellness, a leading player in the health-focused consumer goods segment, is confident of achieving up to 18% EBITDA margin by FY27, according to its CEO Tarun Arora.

“We want to get back to a 17% to 18% EBITDA margin over the next couple of years. We've been able to consolidate and improve our gross margins and there is still scope for building another 1% to 2% gross margin in the next couple of years. If we continue to drive our growth ahead of our costs, I do see a scope for building an opportunity around operating leverage, which should help us improve our EBITDA margins,” he told NDTV Profit last month.